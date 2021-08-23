Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 7th

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides fund management services to investors. It also invests in various listed companies. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

