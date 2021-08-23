Millennium Management LLC Acquires 13,487 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $12.47 on Monday. Cellectis S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.