Millennium Management LLC Acquires 4,857 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Northeast Bank worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $280.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

