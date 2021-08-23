Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

