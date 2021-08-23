Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 79.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $8,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 364.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 70.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 112,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

BANC opened at $17.74 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

