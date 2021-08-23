Millennium Management LLC Buys 7,212 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH opened at $49.02 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.