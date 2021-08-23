Millennium Management LLC Sells 54,658 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.43 million, a P/E ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

