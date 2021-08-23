Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of ANGN opened at $9.35 on Monday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $278.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angion Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.