Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 76.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.86 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

