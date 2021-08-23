Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $478.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.00 million and the highest is $486.60 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $388.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.44. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

