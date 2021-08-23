Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

