Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITEY. Macquarie raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

