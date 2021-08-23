Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITEY. Macquarie raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.76.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

