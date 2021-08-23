Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $758,940 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

