Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

NYSE MODN opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $758,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

