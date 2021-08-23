Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

