Moneynet Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $488,292.19 and $6.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 32.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moneynet

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

