Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,819 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.