More Coin Price Hits $0.0663 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $132,573.27 and $349.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00050747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00812263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00102461 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.