Morgan Stanley Acquires 94,922 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,922 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Tenneco worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 25.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $15.78 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.