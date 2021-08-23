Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 850.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,798 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

