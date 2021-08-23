Morgan Stanley Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $74.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.06.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

