Morgan Stanley Lowers Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $11.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $12.10 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.85. 25,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,782,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

