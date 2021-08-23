Morgan Stanley Raises Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $22.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

BRDG stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.