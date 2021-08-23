Morgan Stanley Raises Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target to $33.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $625,212. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after buying an additional 833,798 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 224,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.