Morgan Stanley Sells 15,372 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Woodward worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,262,000 after buying an additional 242,575 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,894. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Woodward stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

