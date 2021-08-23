Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

