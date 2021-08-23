MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $43,183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

