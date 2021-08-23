Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 11,343 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

BSM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

