Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $181,000.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $16.23. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,702. The stock has a market cap of $574.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

