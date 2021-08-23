Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 64,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.