Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. 78,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,553. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

