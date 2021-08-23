Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. NVR makes up 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVR traded down $42.73 on Monday, reaching $5,118.00. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,022.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

