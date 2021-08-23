Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Makes New $548,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,507 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 537,212 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 412,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,852. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.