Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 3,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $94,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,555 shares of company stock valued at $156,325. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

