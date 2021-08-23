MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 42,662 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $49,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,477,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,840,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

