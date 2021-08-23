Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €299.00 ($351.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €275.50 ($324.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.