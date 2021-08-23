Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 9th

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $156.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.85. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

