Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

MBIO opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 640,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 25.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 89.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

