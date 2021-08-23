MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1,016.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 79,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 72,039 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $655.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,361. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $605.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $652.00. The stock has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.