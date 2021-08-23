MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.30. 49,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,809. The company has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

