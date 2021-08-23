MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

