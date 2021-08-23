MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 82,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.92 on Monday, hitting $552.22. 28,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,956. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $549.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

