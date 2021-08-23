New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 28,375 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,949 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Southwest Airlines worth $64,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

LUV opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

