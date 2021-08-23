New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $51,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $287.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

