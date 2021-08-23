New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $58.39 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $58,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY opened at $199.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

