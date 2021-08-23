New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $62.09 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $62,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

