NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

