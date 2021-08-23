NFT Alley Hits Market Cap of $530,128.27 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $530,128.27 and $301,932.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00159952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,043.12 or 1.00188896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.07 or 0.01003172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.26 or 0.06729408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

