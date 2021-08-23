NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $167.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

