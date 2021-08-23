Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

NINE stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.